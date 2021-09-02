September 2, 2021
- S. Brock Blomberg, president of Ursinus College, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of the California Institute of Integral Studies.
- Devin A. Byrd, vice president for academic affairs at Saybrook University, in California, has been chosen as president of Bastyr University, in Washington State.
- Kristin Esterberg, president of the State University of New York at Potsdam, has been selected as chancellor of the University of Washington at Bothell.
- Mary Gutierrez, vice president of instruction at Diablo Valley College, has been named chancellor of University of New Mexico’s Taos campus.
- Maurice Hall, dean and professor at the School of the Arts and Communication at the College of New Jersey, has been chosen as provost of Bennington College, in Vermont.
- David P. Haney, interim president of Hiram College, in Ohio, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Peter Grant Jordan, president of Tarrant County College-South Campus, in Texas, has been selected as president of Dutchess Community College, part of the State University of New York system.
- Chris Matheny, executive vice president for instruction and chief academic officer at Fox Valley Technical College, in Wisconsin, has been chosen as president there.
- Neal H. Schnoor, chief of staff to the president of California State University, Long Beach, has been appointed president of Northern State University, in South Dakota.
- Sharon Wood, dean of the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, has been named executive vice president and provost there.
