Tenure Awarded… at U of Scranton, U of Texas at San Antonio

Scott Jaschik
September 8, 2021
 

University of Scranton

  • Peter Andersen, management, marketing and entrepreneurship
  • Michael Landram, health and human performance
  • Wendy Manetti, nursing
  • Katherine Stumpo, chemistry

University of Texas at San Antonio

  • Yongcan Cao, electrical and computer engineering
  • Eunhee Chung, kinesiology
  • Jeffrey Howard, public health
  • Chiung-Yu Hung, biology
  • Murtuza Jadliwala, computer science
  • Poonam Khanna, management
  • Palden Lama, computer science
  • Kellie Lynch, criminology and criminal justice
  • Stan Renard, music
  • Jae Yong Suk, architecture
  • Serife Tekin, philosophy and classics
  • Rohit Valecha, information systems and cybersecurity
  • Kenneth Walker, English
  • Wenbo Wu, management science and statistics
  • Kai Xu, management

