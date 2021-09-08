September 8, 2021
University of Scranton
- Peter Andersen, management, marketing and entrepreneurship
- Michael Landram, health and human performance
- Wendy Manetti, nursing
- Katherine Stumpo, chemistry
University of Texas at San Antonio
- Yongcan Cao, electrical and computer engineering
- Eunhee Chung, kinesiology
- Jeffrey Howard, public health
- Chiung-Yu Hung, biology
- Murtuza Jadliwala, computer science
- Poonam Khanna, management
- Palden Lama, computer science
- Kellie Lynch, criminology and criminal justice
- Stan Renard, music
- Jae Yong Suk, architecture
- Serife Tekin, philosophy and classics
- Rohit Valecha, information systems and cybersecurity
- Kenneth Walker, English
- Wenbo Wu, management science and statistics
- Kai Xu, management
Read more by
Trending Stories
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »