Tenure Awarded… at Missouri Southern State, Northwestern State University

Scott Jaschik
September 15, 2021
 

Missouri Southern State University

  • Amila Appuhamy, mathematics
  • Lisa Beals, nursing
  • Jacob Boswell, mathematics
  • James Capeci, Spiva Library
  • Jean Coltharp, mathematics
  • Deborah Combs, accounting
  • Ruben Galve Rivera, Spanish
  • Amy Gates, English
  • Katie Kilmer, biology and environmental health
  • David Penning, biology and environmental health
  • Stephanie Schartel-Dunn, marketing
  • Leslie Smith, Spanish

Northwestern State University, in Louisiana

  • Melissa Aldredge, business
  • Tamara Baxter, nursing
  • Joseph Briseño, English, foreign languages and cultural studies
  • Xinjia Chen, engineering technology
  • Kari Cook, allied health
  • Corbin Covher, creative and performing arts
  • Jennifer Hill, biological and physical sciences
  • Dean Kostantaras, Louisiana Scholars’ College
  • Oliver Molina, creative and performing arts
  • Stacey Joslin, nursing
  • Melinda Parnell, nursing
  • Jason Powell, business
  • Chad Thibodeaux, biological and physical sciences
  • Danny Upshaw, business
  • Mary Zapczynski, nursing

