September 15, 2021
Missouri Southern State University
- Amila Appuhamy, mathematics
- Lisa Beals, nursing
- Jacob Boswell, mathematics
- James Capeci, Spiva Library
- Jean Coltharp, mathematics
- Deborah Combs, accounting
- Ruben Galve Rivera, Spanish
- Amy Gates, English
- Katie Kilmer, biology and environmental health
- David Penning, biology and environmental health
- Stephanie Schartel-Dunn, marketing
- Leslie Smith, Spanish
Northwestern State University, in Louisiana
- Melissa Aldredge, business
- Tamara Baxter, nursing
- Joseph Briseño, English, foreign languages and cultural studies
- Xinjia Chen, engineering technology
- Kari Cook, allied health
- Corbin Covher, creative and performing arts
- Jennifer Hill, biological and physical sciences
- Dean Kostantaras, Louisiana Scholars’ College
- Oliver Molina, creative and performing arts
- Stacey Joslin, nursing
- Melinda Parnell, nursing
- Jason Powell, business
- Chad Thibodeaux, biological and physical sciences
- Danny Upshaw, business
- Mary Zapczynski, nursing
Read more by
Trending Stories
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »