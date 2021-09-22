Topics
New Programs: Health Communications, Health Law, Liberal Studies, Esports, Cybersecurity
September 22, 2021
- Agnes Scott College is starting a master of arts in clinical mental health counseling and a master of science in health sciences and in health communications.
- New York University is starting an M.S. in health law and strategy.
- Salem State University is starting an academic major in liberal studies.
- Trine University is starting a minor in game design and esports.
- University of Central Florida is starting a master of science degree in cybersecurity and privacy.
