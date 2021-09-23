Capital Campaign Watch: Northwestern, Southern Methodist, VCU
September 23, 2021
Starting Out
- Southern Methodist University has started a $1.5 billion campaign, to finish in 2028. The university has already raised $654 million.
Finishing Up
- Northwestern University raised $6.1 billion in a campaign that started in 2014. The original goal was $3.75 billion.
- Virginia Commonwealth University has concluded its capital campaign, raising $841,606,604. That compares to a $750 million goal when the campaign was launch in 2016.
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »