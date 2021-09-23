Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Northwestern, Southern Methodist, VCU

Scott Jaschik
September 23, 2021
 

Starting Out

Finishing Up

  • Northwestern University raised $6.1 billion in a campaign that started in 2014. The original goal was $3.75 billion.
  • Virginia Commonwealth University has concluded its capital campaign, raising $841,606,604. That compares to a $750 million goal when the campaign was launch in 2016.

