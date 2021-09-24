Print

New Presidents or Provosts: American U of Beirut, California State U-Long Beach, California State U System, Cleveland State U, Corning CC, Hostos CC, Morris Brown College, Voorhees College

  • Sylvia A. Alva, provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, has been named executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the California State University system.
  • Laura Bloomberg, professor and dean of the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Cleveland State University, in Ohio.
  • Barbara Canfield, dean of math, science, technology and business at Northern Virginia Community College, has been chosen as provost at Corning Community College, part of the State University of New York.
  • Zaher Dawy, interim provost at American University of Beirut, in Lebanon, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Daisy Cocco De Filippis, interim president of Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, part of the City University of New York, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Karyn Scissum Gunn, associate vice president for academic affairs at California State University at Fullerton, has been selected as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at California State University at Long Beach.
  • Ronnie Hopkins, interim president of Voorhees College, in South Carolina, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Anthony B. Johnson, interim vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Philander Smith College, in Arkansas, has been selected as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Morris Brown College, in Georgia.

