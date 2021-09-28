Capital Campaign Watch: Iona, NYU Law, Virginia Wesleyan, Youngstown State
September 28, 2021
- Iona College raised $154 million in a campaign that started in 2015 with a goal of $150 million.
- New York University School of Law has raised $540 million in a campaign. The campaign started in 2017 with a goal of $450 million.
- Virginia Wesleyan University has raised $167 million in a campaign, exceeding its goal of $125 million.
- Youngstown State University has raised $126 million in a campaign that started in 2014. The original goal was $100 million.
Trending Stories
- Online learning is not the future of higher education (opinion)
- What white students say about a critical race theory course (opinion)
- The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
- Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
- Synchronous instruction is hot right now, but is it sustainable?
Most Shared Stories
- Striving for rigor in teaching is questionable (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor told to change 'China virus' language in syllabus
- HBCUs get less than they say is needed in Build Back Better Act
- Is cheating a problem at your college? Spoiler alert: it is | Inside Higher Ed
- College and university endowments post worst returns in five years
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »