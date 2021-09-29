September 29, 2021
- Aaron Baute, vice president of business, logistics and supply chain at Ivy Tech Community College, in Indiana, has been named chancellor of its Lafayette campus.
- Alberto Jose Cardelle, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fitchburg State University, in Massachusetts, has been appointed president of the State University of New York at Oneonta.
- Martha Garcia, superintendent/president of Imperial Valley College, in California, has been chosen as superintendent/president of College of the Desert, also in California.
- Patricia Ireland, dean of undergraduate studies at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, has been selected as provost at Elmira College, in Pennsylvania.
- Sheila Edwards Lange, president of Seattle Central College, in Washington, has been named chancellor of the University of Washington at Tacoma.
- Rick Massengale, vice president for academic and student affairs at North Arkansas College, has been promoted to president there.
- Jeffrey Nasse, interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Broward College, in Florida, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Michelle Piskulich, senior associate provost at Oakland University, in Michigan, has been selected as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Molloy College, in New York.
- Jianmin Qu, dean of the School of Engineering and Karol Family Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Tufts University, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stevens Institute of Technology, in New Jersey.
- Mike Rakes, lead pastor of Winston-Salem First, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Evangel University, in Missouri.
