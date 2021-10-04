Print

Newly Tenured… at Anna Maria, Duke, Seton Hall

By

Scott Jaschik
October 4, 2021
 

Anna Maria College

  • Karin Ciance, nursing
  • Melissa Martiros, music
  • Marc Tumeinski, theology

Duke University

  • Fadi A. Bardawil, Asian and Middle Eastern studies
  • Susanna Caviglia, art, art history and visual studies
  • James Chappel, history
  • Anna Cieslak, finance
  • Lawrence David, molecular genetics and microbiology
  • Emily Derbyshire, chemistry
  • Ofer Eldar, law, economics and finance
  • Tarek Elgindi, mathematics
  • Jordan Etkin, business administration
  • Gina-Gail S. Fletcher, law
  • Gustavo Furtado, Romance studies
  • Rong Ge, computer science
  • Lauren Ginsberg, classical studies
  • Polly Ha, history of Christianity
  • Amanda Hargrove, chemistry
  • Sharique Hasan, business administration
  • Stacy Horner, molecular genetics and microbiology
  • Jeremy Kay, neurobiology
  • Matthias Kehrig, economics
  • Adam Levine, mathematics
  • H. Timothy Lovelace Jr., law
  • Brian McAdoo, earth and ocean sciences
  • Steven Malcolmson, chemistry
  • Matthew Masten, economics
  • Devon Noonan, nursing
  • Miroslav Pajic, electrical and computer engineering
  • Jay Pearson, public policy
  • Marcos Rangel, public policy
  • Galen Reeves, electrical and computer engineering
  • Karin Reuter Rice, nursing
  • Deondra Rose, public policy
  • Shitong Qiao, law
  • Gregory Samanez-Larkin, psychology and neuroscience
  • Ryan Shaw, nursing
  • Candis Watts Smith, political science
  • Sophia Smith, nursing
  • Lucia Strader, biology
  • Jessi Streib, sociology
  • Anna Sun, religious studies
  • Brittany Wilson, New Testament

Seton Hall University

  • Jennifer D. Oliva, law
  • Cara Blue Adams, English
  • Jessica Cottrell, biological sciences
  • Sara Fieldston, history
  • Jason Tramm, communication and the arts
  • Lori Wilt, nursing

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Tenure Under Threat in Georgia
At an Impasse
'Distracting and Destabilizing'
Controversies at Contra Costa

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

'A Predatory Culture' at U of San Francisco

Guilford, Facing COVID-19 Outbreak, Goes Online

Ex-President of U of South Carolina Says Job Was 'Biggest Regret of My Life'

Syracuse Will Pay $3.7M to Settle Suit by Female Faculty Members

U of California System Plans for 20,000 New Spaces

St. Petersburg College Faculty Unionize

Back to Top
 