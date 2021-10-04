Newly Tenured… at Anna Maria, Duke, Seton Hall
October 4, 2021
Anna Maria College
- Karin Ciance, nursing
- Melissa Martiros, music
- Marc Tumeinski, theology
Duke University
- Fadi A. Bardawil, Asian and Middle Eastern studies
- Susanna Caviglia, art, art history and visual studies
- James Chappel, history
- Anna Cieslak, finance
- Lawrence David, molecular genetics and microbiology
- Emily Derbyshire, chemistry
- Ofer Eldar, law, economics and finance
- Tarek Elgindi, mathematics
- Jordan Etkin, business administration
- Gina-Gail S. Fletcher, law
- Gustavo Furtado, Romance studies
- Rong Ge, computer science
- Lauren Ginsberg, classical studies
- Polly Ha, history of Christianity
- Amanda Hargrove, chemistry
- Sharique Hasan, business administration
- Stacy Horner, molecular genetics and microbiology
- Jeremy Kay, neurobiology
- Matthias Kehrig, economics
- Adam Levine, mathematics
- H. Timothy Lovelace Jr., law
- Brian McAdoo, earth and ocean sciences
- Steven Malcolmson, chemistry
- Matthew Masten, economics
- Devon Noonan, nursing
- Miroslav Pajic, electrical and computer engineering
- Jay Pearson, public policy
- Marcos Rangel, public policy
- Galen Reeves, electrical and computer engineering
- Karin Reuter Rice, nursing
- Deondra Rose, public policy
- Shitong Qiao, law
- Gregory Samanez-Larkin, psychology and neuroscience
- Ryan Shaw, nursing
- Candis Watts Smith, political science
- Sophia Smith, nursing
- Lucia Strader, biology
- Jessi Streib, sociology
- Anna Sun, religious studies
- Brittany Wilson, New Testament
Seton Hall University
- Jennifer D. Oliva, law
- Cara Blue Adams, English
- Jessica Cottrell, biological sciences
- Sara Fieldston, history
- Jason Tramm, communication and the arts
- Lori Wilt, nursing
