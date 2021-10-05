New Presidents or Provosts: Antioch College, Blackburn College, Capital U, Methodist College, Northern Essex CC, RMIT U, Staffordshire U, Tuskegee U, Washington College
October 5, 2021
- Paul Beaudin, vice president for academic affairs and interim vice president for student affairs at Suffolk County Community College, in New York, has been chosen as vice president of academic affairs at Northern Essex Community College, in Massachusetts.
- Alec Cameron, vice chancellor and chief executive of Aston University, in Britain, has been selected as vice chancellor and president of RMIT University, in Australia.
- Jane Fernandes, former president of Guilford College, in North Carolina, has been named president of Antioch College, in Ohio.
- Martin Jones, deputy vice chancellor at Staffordshire University, in Britain, has been chosen as vice chancellor and chief executive there.
- David L. Kaufman, interim president of Capital University, in Ohio, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Karla McCain, associate vice president for academic affairs and professor of chemistry at Austin College, in Texas, has been selected as provost at Blackburn College, in Illinois.
- Charlotte Morris, interim president of Tuskegee University, in Alabama, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Laurie Shanderson, founding dean of the School of Health Sciences at Northcentral University, in California, has been chosen as chancellor of Methodist College, in Illinois.
- Michael J. Sosulski, provost at Wofford College, in South Carolina, has been named president of Washington College, in Maryland.
