Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Caltech, Cedarville, Kent State, Missouri U of Science and Technology, Ohio Wesleyan, U of North Carolina Greensboro, U of Pennsylvania, Yale

By

Scott Jaschik
October 7, 2021
 

Starting Out

  • Cedarville University launched a campaign to raise $125 million, probably by 2024. The university has already raised 76 percent of the total.
  • Kent State University is starting a campaign to raise $350 million by 2024. The university has already raised $272 million.
  • University of North Carolina at Greensboro has launched a campaign to raise $200 million. The campaign has already raised $113 million. No end date has been set.
  • Yale University has started a campaign to raise $7 billion over five years. Thus far the university has raised $3.5 billion.

Finishing Up

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Students Gather in Washington
to Protest Sexual Assault
Change Comes
to Public Service Loan Forgiveness
‘The Ph.D. Parenthood Trap’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Allegations of Ignored Harassment at Alabama-Birmingham

New Website Allows Students to Report Anti-Semitic Incidents

More Than 75% of Colleges Don’t Require SAT or ACT

California Governor Signs Bill to Ease Transfer

FTC Puts 70 For-Profit Institutions on Notice

California State System Will Not Invest in More Fossil Fuels

Back to Top
 