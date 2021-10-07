Capital Campaign Watch: Caltech, Cedarville, Kent State, Missouri U of Science and Technology, Ohio Wesleyan, U of North Carolina Greensboro, U of Pennsylvania, Yale
October 7, 2021
Starting Out
- Cedarville University launched a campaign to raise $125 million, probably by 2024. The university has already raised 76 percent of the total.
- Kent State University is starting a campaign to raise $350 million by 2024. The university has already raised $272 million.
- University of North Carolina at Greensboro has launched a campaign to raise $200 million. The campaign has already raised $113 million. No end date has been set.
- Yale University has started a campaign to raise $7 billion over five years. Thus far the university has raised $3.5 billion.
Finishing Up
- Caltech has raised $3.4 billion in a campaign that started in 2016 with a goal of $2 billion.
- Missouri University of Science and Technology raised $423 million in a campaign that started in 2016. The original goal was $150 million.
- Ohio Wesleyan University raised $238 million in a campaign that started in 2014 with a goal of $200 million.
- University of Pennsylvania raised $5.4 billion in a campaign that started in 2018. The original goal for the campaign was $4.1 billion.
