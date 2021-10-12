Topics
New Programs: Music, Cybersecurity, Cannabis Business, Education, Criminology, Project Management, Human Rights
October 12, 2021
- Bard College is starting a master of music in instrumental arts.
- California State University at San Bernardino is starting an M.S. in national security intelligence analysis and cybersecurity.
- LIM College is starting a B.B.A. in the business of cannabis.
- Maryville College is starting a master of arts in teaching.
- University of New England is starting a B.A. in criminology.
- University of the Cumberlands has added a new online project management certificate program.
- Wesleyan University is starting a minor in human rights advocacy.
