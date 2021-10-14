Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Florence-Darlington Technical College, Ivy Tech CC-Fort Wayne, Keene State College, Kilgore College, Lambton College, Lipscomb U, Middle Georgia State U, U of Massachusetts-Dartmouth

By

Doug Lederman
October 14, 2021
 
  • Kim Barnett-Johnson, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus, in Indiana, has been appointed chancellor of the college's Fort Wayne service area.
  • James M. Beeby, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Southern Indiana, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Keene State College, in New Hampshire.
  • Jermaine Ford, vice president for workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College, has been chosen as president of Florence-Darlington Technical College, in South Carolina.
  • Mark Fuller, interim chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • David Jenks, vice provost at the University of West Georgia, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Middle Georgia State University.
  • Candice McQueen, commissioner of education in Tennessee, has been appointed president of Lipscomb University, also in Tennessee.
  • Tracy Skopek, dean of liberal arts and public services at Tulsa Community College, in Oklahoma, has been chosen as vice president of instruction and chief academic officer at Kilgore College, in Texas.
  • Mary Vaughan, dean of Seneca Business at Seneca College, in Ontario, has been appointed senior vice president for academic and student success at Lambton College, also in Ontario.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The View
From Student Health Services
Faculty Governance: What the Data Say
Settlement Backs Up Overhaul
of Loan Forgiveness Program

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

West Liberty Board Punts on President’s Plagiarism

U of Hong Kong Orders Tiananmen Square Memorial Removed

Howard Students Stage Sit-In, Making Multiple Demands

‘U.S. News’ Announces New Rankings… of Elementary Schools

Georgia Regents Approve Controversial Tenure Policy Changes

Departments Call Attention to Students’ Mental Health Rights

Back to Top
 