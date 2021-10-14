New Presidents or Provosts: Florence-Darlington Technical College, Ivy Tech CC-Fort Wayne, Keene State College, Kilgore College, Lambton College, Lipscomb U, Middle Georgia State U, U of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
October 14, 2021
- Kim Barnett-Johnson, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus, in Indiana, has been appointed chancellor of the college's Fort Wayne service area.
- James M. Beeby, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Southern Indiana, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Keene State College, in New Hampshire.
- Jermaine Ford, vice president for workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College, has been chosen as president of Florence-Darlington Technical College, in South Carolina.
- Mark Fuller, interim chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- David Jenks, vice provost at the University of West Georgia, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Middle Georgia State University.
- Candice McQueen, commissioner of education in Tennessee, has been appointed president of Lipscomb University, also in Tennessee.
- Tracy Skopek, dean of liberal arts and public services at Tulsa Community College, in Oklahoma, has been chosen as vice president of instruction and chief academic officer at Kilgore College, in Texas.
- Mary Vaughan, dean of Seneca Business at Seneca College, in Ontario, has been appointed senior vice president for academic and student success at Lambton College, also in Ontario.
Trending Stories
- New presidents or provosts: Dartmouth FDTC Ivy Tech Keene Kilgore Lambton Lipscomb Middle Ga.
- Student health centers report high demand for services
- Competition and Equity | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- ‘U.S. News’ Announces New Rankings… of Elementary Schools
- Department of Education settles loan forgiveness lawsuit
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Department outlines changes to Public Service Loan Forgiveness
- Recent heart transplant patient denied remote teaching ask
- John Eastman and his institute withdraw from meeting
- Removed from the classroom over mask rule in Iowa
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »