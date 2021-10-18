Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Delaware, Kalamazoo, Piedmont Virginia CC, Southern Arkansas, Texas State University

Scott Jaschik
Starting Off

  • Kalamazoo College has started a campaign to raise $150 million by 2023. It has already raised $108 million.
  • Piedmont Virginia Community College has started a campaign to raise as much money as possible, with no deadline. The college raised $10.2 million in the silent phase.
  • Texas State University has launched a campaign to raise $250 million. It has already raised $172 million.

Raising the Goal

  • University of Delaware, having already met the $750 million target set by the university in 2017, has set a new goal for its campaign: $1 billion.

Finishing Up

