Capital Campaign Watch: Delaware, Kalamazoo, Piedmont Virginia CC, Southern Arkansas, Texas State University
October 18, 2021
Starting Off
- Kalamazoo College has started a campaign to raise $150 million by 2023. It has already raised $108 million.
- Piedmont Virginia Community College has started a campaign to raise as much money as possible, with no deadline. The college raised $10.2 million in the silent phase.
- Texas State University has launched a campaign to raise $250 million. It has already raised $172 million.
Raising the Goal
- University of Delaware, having already met the $750 million target set by the university in 2017, has set a new goal for its campaign: $1 billion.
Finishing Up
- Southern Arkansas University raised $29.7 million in a campaign that started in 2016. The original goal was $22.3 million.
Trending Stories
- 8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
- Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur
- The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
- Arguments for and Against Bringing Students Back to Campus | Learning Innovation
- How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Most Shared Stories
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Provosts can change the stars on student work readiness (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Removed from the classroom over mask rule in Iowa
- Academe reacts to convictions in admissions trial | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »