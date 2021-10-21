New Presidents or Provosts: California Institute of Integral Studies, Career Colleges Ontario, Central Maine CC, Cleveland Institute of Art, Georgia College State U, High Point, Mitchell College, SANS Technology Institute, U of Sydney, Volunteer State CC
October 21, 2021
- Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) Beaulieu, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut, has been selected as vice president of academic affairs at Mitchell College, also in Connecticut.
- Brock Blomberg, president of Ursinus College, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of the California Institute of Integral Studies.
- Cathy Cox, former president of Young Harris College, in Georgia, has been chosen as president of Georgia College & State University.
- Daniel Erb, senior vice president for academic affairs at High Point University, in North Carolina, has been promoted to provost there.
- Kathryn Heidemann, vice president of academic affairs and dean of faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Art, in Ohio, has been named president and CEO there.
- Annamarie Jagose, executive dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and pro vice chancellor at the University of Sydney, in Australia, has been promoted to provost and deputy vice chancellor there.
- Shikha Jain, chief strategy officer at Dairy Farmers Ontario, has been selected as chief executive officer of Career Colleges Ontario.
- Orinthia T. Montague, president of Tompkins Cortland Community College, in New York, has been appointed president of Volunteer State Community College, in Tennessee.
- Ed Skoudis, a fellow at SANS Technology Institute, has been named president there.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Student health centers report high demand for services
- A chance to reverse the effects of adjunctification (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- More data on faculty role in shared governance
- ACT scores are down | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »