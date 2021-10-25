Capital Campaign Watch: Cornell, Creighton University, Emory, South Dakota State, Susquehanna U, U of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
October 25, 2021
- Cornell University has started a campaign to raise $5 billion by 2026. So far, the university has raised $2.6 billion.
- Creighton University is starting a campaign to raise $650 million by 2024. The campaign has already raised $450 million.
- Emory University has launched a campaign that will run until 2036, the year of Emory’s bicentennial, to raise $4 billion. The university has raised $2.6 billion so far.
- South Dakota State University has launched a campaign to raise $500 million. The university has raised $340 million so far.
- Susquehanna University has started a campaign to raise $160 million. The campaign has already raised $140 million.
- University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire has started a campaign to raise $125 million by 2026. The university has already raised $70 million.
