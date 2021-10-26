Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Advertising, Integrative Pediatrics, Safety and Health
October 26, 2021
- Elmhurst University is starting a doctor of nursing practice program.
- Kean University is starting a B.F.A. in advertising.
- Logan University is starting a master of science in integrative pediatrics.
- Texas A&M University-Commerce is starting a bachelor of applied arts and sciences in safety and health.
