New Presidents or Provosts: Concorde Career College-Portland, Illinois State U, Imperial College London, Saint Joseph's College of Marian U, Voorhees College, William Woods U
October 27, 2021
- Hugh Brady, vice chancellor and president of the University of Bristol, in Britain, has been appointed president of Imperial College London, also in Britain.
- Siri Dixon, vice president of Sumner College, in Oregon, has been selected as president of the Portland, Ore., campus of Concorde Career College.
- Leon Jackson, executive director of strategic initiatives at Marian University, in Indiana, has been chosen as chancellor of Marian’s Saint Joseph’s College, also in Indiana.
- Damara Hightower Mitchell, interim provost at Voorhees College, in South Carolina, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- Jeremy Moreland, provost and chief academic officer at St. Thomas University, in Florida, has been appointed president of William Woods University, in Missouri.
- Michaele Whelan, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Emerson College, in Massachusetts, has been selected as president of Wheaton College, also in Massachusetts.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- College seeks to fire professor for 'insubordination'
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Bloomfield College seeks a partner to avoid shutting down
- A chance to reverse the effects of adjunctification (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Lessons for teaching students on the autism spectrum (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »