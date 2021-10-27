Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Concorde Career College-Portland, Illinois State U, Imperial College London, Saint Joseph's College of Marian U, Voorhees College, William Woods U

Doug Lederman
October 27, 2021
 
  • Hugh Brady, vice chancellor and president of the University of Bristol, in Britain, has been appointed president of Imperial College London, also in Britain.
  • Siri Dixon, vice president of Sumner College, in Oregon, has been selected as president of the Portland, Ore., campus of Concorde Career College.
  • Leon Jackson, executive director of strategic initiatives at Marian University, in Indiana, has been chosen as chancellor of Marian’s Saint Joseph’s College, also in Indiana.
  • Damara Hightower Mitchell, interim provost at Voorhees College, in South Carolina, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Jeremy Moreland, provost and chief academic officer at St. Thomas University, in Florida, has been appointed president of William Woods University, in Missouri.
  • Michaele Whelan, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Emerson College, in Massachusetts, has been selected as president of Wheaton College, also in Massachusetts.

Doug Lederman

