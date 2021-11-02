Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Catholic U, Drake, Marietta, Rice, U of Miami, U of Rhode Island

Scott Jaschik
Starting Out:

  • Drake University is starting a campaign to raise $225 million by 2024. The university has raised $107 million in the quiet phase.
  • Marietta College has started a campaign to raise $100 million by 2024. The college has already raised $70 million.
  • Rice University has started a campaign to raise $2 billion by 2025. The university has already raised $1.2 billion.
  • University of Miami has launched a campaign to raise $2.5 billion by 2025. The university has already raised $1.6 billion.

Raising the Goal:

  • Catholic University of America is extending the length and adding to the goal of its campaign, which was started in 2019 with a goal of $400 million. Having achieved that goal, the university will extend its campaign, originally to close in 2022, until 2023. The new goal is $500 million.
  • University of Rhode Island is raising the goal for its campaign to $300 million from $250 million, by 2024. The university has already raised $218 million just a year after announcing the campaign.

