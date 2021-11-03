New Presidents or Provosts: Anne Arundel CC, Columbia College (Mo.), Geisinger School of Medicine, Northern Virginia CC, Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, Pennsylvania Western U, St. John’s College (Md.)
November 3, 2021
- Julie Byerley, vice dean for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, has been chosen as president and dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, in Pennsylvania.
- Eun-Woo Chang, former provost at Ashland University, in Ohio, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Northern Virginia Community College.
- Nora Demleitner, Roy L. Steinheimer Jr. Professor of Law at Washington and Lee University School of Law, in Virginia, has been named president of St. John’s College’s Annapolis campus, in Maryland.
- Allison D. Garrett, president of Emporia State University, in Kansas, has been chosen as chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education.
- Scott E. Miller, an academic dean at Edinboro University, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as senior vice president of academic affairs and provost at Pennsylvania Western University, which integrates Edinboro, California and Clarion Universities.
- Tanya Millner, associate vice president of teaching and learning at the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system, has been chosen as provost and vice president of learning at Anne Arundel Community College, in Maryland.
- David Russell, interim president of Columbia College, in Missouri, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
