Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Anne Arundel CC, Columbia College (Mo.), Geisinger School of Medicine, Northern Virginia CC, Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, Pennsylvania Western U, St. John’s College (Md.)

By

Doug Lederman
November 3, 2021
 
  • Julie Byerley, vice dean for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, has been chosen as president and dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, in Pennsylvania.
  • Eun-Woo Chang, former provost at Ashland University, in Ohio, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Northern Virginia Community College.
  • Nora Demleitner, Roy L. Steinheimer Jr. Professor of Law at Washington and Lee University School of Law, in Virginia, has been named president of St. John’s College’s Annapolis campus, in Maryland.
  • Allison D. Garrett, president of Emporia State University, in Kansas, has been chosen as chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education.
  • Scott E. Miller, an academic dean at Edinboro University, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as senior vice president of academic affairs and provost at Pennsylvania Western University, which integrates Edinboro, California and Clarion Universities.
  • Tanya Millner, associate vice president of teaching and learning at the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system, has been chosen as provost and vice president of learning at Anne Arundel Community College, in Maryland.
  • David Russell, interim president of Columbia College, in Missouri, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Live Updates: Latest News on COVID-19 and Higher Education
Pro Bono? No, Thanks
A Deepening Feud Between Goddard College
and Alumni

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

College President Fired Following Sexual Assault Allegation

Trustee With Ties to Epstein Resigns From Bowdoin Board

Dem AGs File Brief in Title IX Religious Exemption Suit

Report: Increasing Pell Would Easily Expand Eligibility

Sports Nonprofit Pits Big Ten Against HBCUs to Fight Racism

Pulse Podcast: Melvin Hines of Upswing

Back to Top
 