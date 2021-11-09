Topics
New Programs: Cannabis Science, Engineering, Bilingual Journalism, Data Science, Occupational Therapy
November 9, 2021
- Community College of Denver is launching a bachelor of applied science degree in cannabis science and operations.
- Front Range Community College, in Colorado, is starting an associate of engineering science degree.
- San Francisco State University is launching a B.A. in bilingual journalism focused on Spanish and English.
- University of Houston at Victoria is starting an M.S. in data science.
- University of Southern Indiana is starting a doctor of occupational therapy program.
