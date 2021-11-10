Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Brown, Emporia State, Our Lady of the Lake, U of Louisiana at Lafayette

By

Scott Jaschik
November 10, 2021
 

  • Brown University has met a target for a $3 billion campaign more than a year ahead of its planned conclusion in December 2022. The university will raise the goal and time for the campaign in the months ahead.
  • Emporia State University, in Kansas, which started a campaign last year to raise $50 million, has raised the goal to $75 million.

