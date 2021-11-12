Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Alabama A&M U, Brevard College, Heidelberg U, Northwestern U, Paul D. Camp CC, Prairie State College, Taylor U

Doug Lederman
  • Bradley J Andrews, president of Southwestern College, in Kansas, has been selected as president of Brevard College, in North Carolina.
  • Michael D. Anthony, vice president of student affairs and institutional effectiveness at Prairie State College, in Illinois, has been chosen as president there.
  • Rebecca Blank, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin at Madison, has been named president of Northwestern University, in Illinois.
  • Corey L. McCray, interim president of Paul D. Camp Community College, in Virginia, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Jewerl Maxwell, vice president for academic initiatives at Gordon College, in Massachusetts, has been selected as provost at Taylor University, in Indiana.
  • Bryan Smith, interim vice president of academic affairs and provost at Heidelberg University, in Ohio, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Daniel J. Wims, provost and vice president for academic affairs and for research at Alabama A&M University, has been named president there.

