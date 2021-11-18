Print

Tenure Awarded… at Elgin CC, Muhlenberg

Scott Jaschik
November 18, 2021
 

Elgin Community College

  • Amy Brandolino, art history
  • Christopher Cunningham, mathematics
  • LaTasha DeHaan, history
  • Liddy Hope, human services
  • Daniel Josh, visual arts
  • Marisol Rivera, history
  • Joshua Thusat, English
  • Umberto Tinajero, industrial manufacturing technology and computer integrated manufacturing
  • Jessica Woloszyk, nursing

Muhlenberg College

  • Ioanna Chatzidimitriou, French
  • Chrysan Cronin, public health
  • Maura Finkelstein, anthropology
  • Ermira Mazziotta, accounting
  • Dustin Nash, religion studies
  • Ranajoy Ray-Chaudhuri, economics
  • Justin Sparks, chemistry

