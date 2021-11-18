Tenure Awarded… at Elgin CC, Muhlenberg
November 18, 2021
Elgin Community College
- Amy Brandolino, art history
- Christopher Cunningham, mathematics
- LaTasha DeHaan, history
- Liddy Hope, human services
- Daniel Josh, visual arts
- Marisol Rivera, history
- Joshua Thusat, English
- Umberto Tinajero, industrial manufacturing technology and computer integrated manufacturing
- Jessica Woloszyk, nursing
Muhlenberg College
- Ioanna Chatzidimitriou, French
- Chrysan Cronin, public health
- Maura Finkelstein, anthropology
- Ermira Mazziotta, accounting
- Dustin Nash, religion studies
- Ranajoy Ray-Chaudhuri, economics
- Justin Sparks, chemistry
