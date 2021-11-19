Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Alice Lloyd College, Cuyahoga CC-Eastern Campus, Flagler College, Harding U, Lake Erie College, Loyola U Maryland, Nossi College of Art

Doug Lederman
November 19, 2021
 
  • John Delaney, president emeritus of the University of North Florida, has been chosen as president of Flagler College, also in Florida.
  • Bryan DePoy, senior vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness at Lake Erie College, has been appointed provost there.
  • Todd Kitchen, vice president of student services at Northwest Arkansas Community College, has been selected as president of Cuyahoga Community College’s Eastern Campus, in Ohio.
  • Terrence M. Sawyer, senior vice president at Loyola University Maryland, has been named president there.
  • Jim Stepp, executive vice president of Alice Lloyd College, in Kentucky, has been promoted to president there.
  • Cyrus Vatandoost, executive vice president at Nossi College of Art, in Tennessee, has been named president there.
  • Michael D. Williams, president of Faulkner University, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Harding University, in Arkansas.

