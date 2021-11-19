New Presidents or Provosts: Alice Lloyd College, Cuyahoga CC-Eastern Campus, Flagler College, Harding U, Lake Erie College, Loyola U Maryland, Nossi College of Art
November 19, 2021
- John Delaney, president emeritus of the University of North Florida, has been chosen as president of Flagler College, also in Florida.
- Bryan DePoy, senior vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness at Lake Erie College, has been appointed provost there.
- Todd Kitchen, vice president of student services at Northwest Arkansas Community College, has been selected as president of Cuyahoga Community College’s Eastern Campus, in Ohio.
- Terrence M. Sawyer, senior vice president at Loyola University Maryland, has been named president there.
- Jim Stepp, executive vice president of Alice Lloyd College, in Kentucky, has been promoted to president there.
- Cyrus Vatandoost, executive vice president at Nossi College of Art, in Tennessee, has been named president there.
- Michael D. Williams, president of Faulkner University, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Harding University, in Arkansas.
