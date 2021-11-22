Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Dickinson, Fordham, Springfield, Tulane

Scott Jaschik
November 22, 2021
 

Starting Off

  • Dickinson College is starting a campaign to raise $75 million for financial aid. The college has already raised $35 million.
  • Fordham University has announced a campaign to raise $350 million, probably by 2024. The university has raised $170 million so far.
  • Springfield College is starting a campaign to raise $50 million by 2026. The campaign has raised $33 million so far.

Raising the Goal

  • Tulane University has already met the goal of its campaign, $1.3 billion. The university has announced a new goal: $1.5 billion.

