New Presidents or Provosts: Henderson State U, Marshall U, Oklahoma State U-Oklahoma City, Sacred Heart U, Wagner College, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
November 23, 2021
- Charles Ambrose, president and CEO of KnowledgeWorks, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Henderson State University, in Arkansas.
- DeAnnia Clements, interim president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Robin Cautin, acting provost at Sacred Heart University, in Connecticut, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Brad D. Smith, former CEO of Intuit, in California, has been named president of Marshall University, in West Virginia.
- Tarshia L. Stanley, dean of the School of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at St. Catherine University, in Minnesota, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Wagner College, in New York.
- Pam Stinson, vice president of academic affairs at Northern Oklahoma College, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Oklahoma State University at Oklahoma City.
Trending Stories
- Servicers prepare for student loan payments to resume
- New presidents or provosts: Henderson Marshall OSU-OKC Sacred Heart Wagner Wiregrass
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion)
- Nebraska Governor Criticizes University Diversity Initiative
- UT Austin Keeps Advertising School Name
Most Shared Stories
- College seeks to fire professor for 'insubordination'
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Howard University reaches agreement with student protesters
- Raceless policy making is inadequate, state higher ed leaders are told
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »