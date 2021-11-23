Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Henderson State U, Marshall U, Oklahoma State U-Oklahoma City, Sacred Heart U, Wagner College, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Doug Lederman
  • Charles Ambrose, president and CEO of KnowledgeWorks, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Henderson State University, in Arkansas.
  • DeAnnia Clements, interim president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Robin Cautin, acting provost at Sacred Heart University, in Connecticut, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Brad D. Smith, former CEO of Intuit, in California, has been named president of Marshall University, in West Virginia.
  • Tarshia L. Stanley, dean of the School of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at St. Catherine University, in Minnesota, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Wagner College, in New York.
  • Pam Stinson, vice president of academic affairs at Northern Oklahoma College, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Oklahoma State University at Oklahoma City.

