New Programs: Manufacturing Technology, Public Health, Robotics, Game Programming, Biology
November 24, 2021
- Austin Community College is starting a bachelor of applied technology in manufacturing engineering technology.
- Boston University is starting an online master of public health.
- Gadsden State Community College is starting a certificate program in robotics.
- State University of New York at Morrisville is starting a bachelor of technology in game programming.
- University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis is starting a bachelor of arts in biochemistry and one in biopsychology.
