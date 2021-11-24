Print

New Programs: Manufacturing Technology, Public Health, Robotics, Game Programming, Biology

By

Scott Jaschik
November 24, 2021
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

‘A Dangerous Precedent’
A Patchwork of COVID Thanksgiving Protocols
A New Way of Reaching Refugee Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

San José State Settles Alleged Sex Abuse Case for $3.3M

Students Protest University of Vermont Thanksgiving Fee

Colleges Address Student Food Insecurity During Thanksgiving

Colleges Cite FERPA to Withhold NIL Contract Details

U of Florida Denies Outside Influence, Adopts New Conflict Policy

Academic Minute: China’s Overseas Development

Back to Top
 