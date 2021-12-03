Topics
New Programs: Professional Communication, Data Science, Business, Public Health
December 3, 2021
- Grace College is offering a major in professional communication.
- Lake Superior State University is starting a B.S. in data science.
- Quincy College, in Massachusetts, is starting a bachelor’s degree in business management.
- University of North Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, UNC Asheville and the Mountain Area Health Education Center will launch a jointly conferred master of public health degree with a concentration in place-based health, offered in Asheville.
