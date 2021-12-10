Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Elmhurst, Muhlenberg, Yeshiva

Scott Jaschik
December 10, 2021
 
  • Elmhurst College is starting a campaign to raise $50 million. The college has already raised $40 million.
  • Muhlenberg College has started a campaign to raise $111 million by 2025. The college has already raised $71 million.
  • Yeshiva University has announced a campaign to raise $613 million over the next five years. The university has already raised $250 million.

Scott Jaschik

