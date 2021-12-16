Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Bowie State, Franciscan U of Steubenville, Freed-Hardeman, U of Cincinnati, U of Toronto

By

Scott Jaschik
December 16, 2021
 
  • Bowie State University has announced a campaign to raise $50 million by 2025. The university has already raised $40 million.
  • Franciscan University of Steubenville is starting a campaign to raise $75 million. The university has already raised $65 million.
  • Freed-Hardeman University, in Tennessee, is starting a campaign to raise $100.5 million. The university has already raised $83 million.
  • University of Cincinnati has started a campaign to raise $100 million for the athletics department. The campaign has already raised $24 million.
  • University of Toronto has started a campaign to raise 4 billion Canadian dollars ($3.1 billion). The university has already raised 1.09 billion Canadian dollars ($846 million).

