Capital Campaign Watch: Bowie State, Franciscan U of Steubenville, Freed-Hardeman, U of Cincinnati, U of Toronto
December 16, 2021
- Bowie State University has announced a campaign to raise $50 million by 2025. The university has already raised $40 million.
- Franciscan University of Steubenville is starting a campaign to raise $75 million. The university has already raised $65 million.
- Freed-Hardeman University, in Tennessee, is starting a campaign to raise $100.5 million. The university has already raised $83 million.
- University of Cincinnati has started a campaign to raise $100 million for the athletics department. The campaign has already raised $24 million.
- University of Toronto has started a campaign to raise 4 billion Canadian dollars ($3.1 billion). The university has already raised 1.09 billion Canadian dollars ($846 million).
