5. Biden’s Choice for Education Secretary: Miguel Cardona, education commissioner in Connecticut, is a strong defender of public schools.

4. Refusing to Proceed as Normal: University of Alabama at Huntsville professor leaves his tenured job over the university’s pandemic planning, saying he can’t be part of the disaster he fears will unfold this fall.

3. Out of Touch and Out of Place: Suze Orman’s keynote address at an annual conference of student affairs professionals drew the ire of attendees for overlooking systemic barriers to wealth.

2. Controversial Scholar Resigns: Scholar of pedophilia at Old Dominion University steps down amid controversy about comments on “minor-attracted persons.”

1. Admitting a Student, and Turning Down His Accommodation (at First): Stanford admitted Antonio Milane but denied him a scribe that he says he needs for homework. After he attracted 57,000 supporters with his story of having cerebral palsy, the university changed its position.

