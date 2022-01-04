Tenure Awarded… at Hofstra, Wabash
January 4, 2022
Hofstra University
- Kira Adaricheva, mathematics
- Emily Barkley-Levenson, psychology
- Joseph Bartolotta, writing studies and rhetoric
- Benjamin Burrington, physics and astronomy
- Russell S. Chun, journalism, media studies and public relations
- Roche de Guzman, engineering
- Craig Dalton, global studies and geography
- Aniruddha Deshpande, speech-language-hearing sciences
- Andrea Efthymiou, writing studies and rhetoric
- Adam Gonzalez, health professions
- Rebecca Grossman, psychology
- James Lee, fine arts, design and art history
- Kristopher Lotier, writing studies and rhetoric
- Manuel Miranda, engineering
- George Nicholas, radio/television/film
- Bradley Phillippi, anthropology
- Eric Rowland, mathematics
- Jessica Santangelo, biology
- Zoran Sunik, mathematics
Wabash College
- Derek Mong, English
- Paul Schmitt, chemistry
