Tenure Awarded… at Hofstra, Wabash

Scott Jaschik
January 4, 2022
 

Hofstra University

  • Kira Adaricheva, mathematics
  • Emily Barkley-Levenson, psychology
  • Joseph Bartolotta, writing studies and rhetoric
  • Benjamin Burrington, physics and astronomy
  • Russell S. Chun, journalism, media studies and public relations
  • Roche de Guzman, engineering
  • Craig Dalton, global studies and geography
  • Aniruddha Deshpande, speech-language-hearing sciences
  • Andrea Efthymiou, writing studies and rhetoric
  • Adam Gonzalez, health professions
  • Rebecca Grossman, psychology
  • James Lee, fine arts, design and art history
  • Kristopher Lotier, writing studies and rhetoric
  • Manuel Miranda, engineering
  • George Nicholas, radio/television/film
  • Bradley Phillippi, anthropology
  • Eric Rowland, mathematics
  • Jessica Santangelo, biology
  • Zoran Sunik, mathematics

Wabash College

  • Derek Mong, English
  • Paul Schmitt, chemistry

