New Presidents or Provosts: California Institute of Integral Studies, Dyersburg State CC, Erskine College, Northeastern Junior College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Scripps College, State Center CC District, Tuskegee U, U of Winnipeg, Xavier U

Doug Lederman
January 5, 2022
 
  • Steven C. Adamson, provost and executive vice president at Arizona Christian University, has been appointed president of Erskine College, in South Carolina.
  • Rachel Chrastil, professor of history and former associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Xavier University, in Ohio, has been promoted to provost and chief academic officer there.
  • Scott Cook, provost at Madisonville Community College, in Kentucky, has been appointed president of Dyersburg State Community College, in Tennessee.
  • Carole Goldsmith, president of Fresno City College, in California, has been selected as chancellor of the State Center Community College District, also in California.
  • S. Keith Hargrove, dean of the College of Engineering at Tennessee State University, has been named provost and vice president of academic affairs at Tuskegee University, in Alabama.
  • Suzanne Keen, vice president of academic affairs and dean of faculty at Hamilton College, in New York, has been chosen as president of Scripps College, in California.
  • Kathy Littles, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Saint Mary’s College of California, has been selected as provost at California Institute of Integral Studies.
  • Todd Mondor, deputy provost (academic planning and programs) at the University of Manitoba, has been appointed president and vice chancellor at the University of Winnipeg, also in Manitoba.
  • Martin A. Schmidt, provost at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been named president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in New York.
  • Michael White, rear admiral (retired) and dean of the College of Maritime Operational Warfare at the U.S. Naval War College, in Rhode Island, has been selected as president of Northeastern Junior College, in Colorado.

Doug Lederman

