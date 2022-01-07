Topics
New Programs: Physical Therapy, Social Work, Reputation Management
January 7, 2022
- Creighton University is starting a doctor of physical therapy program at its Phoenix health sciences campus.
- University of St. Francis, in Illinois, is starting an online master of social work.
- Virginia Tech is starting a master’s degree in reputation management.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- When Your Job Interferes With Your Work | Inside Higher Ed
- Lessons for teaching students on the autism spectrum (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »