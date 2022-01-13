Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Augustana College (Ill.), East Carolina U, Kansas State U, Missouri State U-West Plains, Rhodes College, Southern Illinois U-Edwardsville, U of Tennessee Health Science Center, Webb Institute

Doug Lederman
January 13, 2022
 
  • Peter F. Buckley, dean of the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University, has been chosen as chancellor of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
  • Robin N. Coger, dean of the College of Engineering and professor of mechanical engineering at North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at East Carolina University, also in North Carolina.
  • Jennifer M. Collins, Judge James Noel Dean and professor of law at Southern Methodist University, in Texas, has been named president of Rhodes College, in Tennessee.
  • Dennis Lancaster, interim chancellor at Missouri State University at West Plains, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Richard Linton, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University, has been chosen as president of Kansas State University.
  • Mark Martecchini, managing director of Stolt Tankers, in the Netherlands, has been selected as president of the Webb Institute, in New York.
  • James T. Minor, assistant vice chancellor and senior strategist in the office of the chancellor of the California State University system, has been named chancellor of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
  • Andrea Talentino, provost of Nazareth College, in New York, has been appointed president of Augustana College, in Illinois.

Doug Lederman

