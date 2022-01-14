Capital Campaign Watch: Bluefield, UNC Chapel Hill
January 14, 2022
- Bluefield University, in Virginia, has raised more than $18 million in a campaign that started in 2017. The goal was $18 million.
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has raised $4.25 billion in a campaign that started in 2017. That was the original goal of the campaign, which continues through Dec. 31.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Fewer high school graduates enroll in college
- Ferris prof who didn't want to teach F2F suspended for video
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Chabad grows its presence on college campuses
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »