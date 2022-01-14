Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Bluefield, UNC Chapel Hill

Scott Jaschik
  • Bluefield University, in Virginia, has raised more than $18 million in a campaign that started in 2017. The goal was $18 million.
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has raised $4.25 billion in a campaign that started in 2017. That was the original goal of the campaign, which continues through Dec. 31.

