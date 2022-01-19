Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Supply Chain Management, Natural Resources, Public Health, Marketing
- Berkeley College is starting a master of science in nursing.
- Caldwell University is starting a bachelor of science in supply chain management.
- Davis & Elkins College is starting a bachelor of science in sustainable natural resources.
- Gordon College is starting a master of public health program.
- University of Pittsburgh is starting a bachelor of science in public health.
- University of Southern Indiana is offering a marketing concentration in its online M.B.A.
