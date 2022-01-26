New Programs: Business and Literary Studies, Chemical Processes, Nursing, Physical Therapy
January 26, 2022
- Caldwell University is starting a double major in business and literary studies.
- Delta College is offering a certificate for those seeking to become chemical process operators.
- Mercy College of Health Science, in Iowa, is starting a master of science in nursing.
- North Central College is starting a doctor of physical therapy program.
