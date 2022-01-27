New Presidents or Provosts: College of Western Idaho, Erie CC, Florida State U, Framingham State U, Georgetown College, Millikin U, Radford U, Rhode Island School of Design, Sinclair CC, U of Montana, U of Nevada-Reno
January 27, 2022
- Rosemary Allen, provost/dean of Georgetown College, in Kentucky, has been selected as president there.
- David K. Balkin, chancellor of the South Bend–Elkhart campus of Ivy Tech Community College, in Indiana, has been appointed president of Erie Community College, part of the State University of New York system.
- Mary Black, interim provost at Millikin University, in Illinois, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- James J. Clark, professor and dean of the College of Social Work at Florida State University, has been chosen as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs there.
- Bret S. Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University, has been appointed president of Radford University, in Virginia.
- Gordon Jones, founding dean of Boise State University’s College of Innovation + Design, in Idaho, has been named president of the College of Western Idaho.
- Pardis Mahdavi, dean of social sciences at Arizona State University, has been selected as provost and executive vice president at the University of Montana.
- Nancy Niemi, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, has been named president of Framingham State University, in Massachusetts.
- Anthony Ponder, dean of the science, mathematics and engineering division at Sinclair Community College, in Ohio, has been promoted to provost there.
- Jeff Thompson, interim executive vice president and provost of the University of Nevada at Reno, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Crystal Williams, vice president and associate provost for community and inclusion at Boston University, has been named president of Rhode Island School of Design.
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Boston College launches new student success efforts
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The era of flexible work in higher education has begun
- Report urges a new approach to admissions and aid | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected]ered.com.
Read the Letters to the Editor »