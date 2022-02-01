New Programs: Communication, Environmental Science, Business Communication, Nursing
February 1, 2022
- Bemidji State University is offering an undergraduate degree in communication studies.
- Caldwell University is starting a bachelor of science in environmental science.
- Millikin University has added a major in business communication.
- University of Maine at Fort Kent is starting a master of science in nursing and a doctorate of nursing practice.
