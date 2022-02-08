Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Baylor, Campbell, Eastern Kentucky, North Carolina State, U of the Pacific

Scott Jaschik
  • Baylor University has reached the $1.1 billion goal of the campaign it started in 2018.
  • Campbell University raised $105 million in a five-year campaign. The original goal was $75 million.
  • Eastern Kentucky University has raised $54 million in a campaign that started in 2019. The original goal for the campaign was $50 million.
  • North Carolina State University has finished a campaign started in 2016, raising $2.1 billion. The original goal for the campaign was $1.6 billion.
  • University of the Pacific, in California, has raised $300 million in a campaign that started in 2017 with that goal. The university still has five more months in the campaign.

