February 9, 2022
- Michael Avaltroni, dean of the School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Fairleigh Dickinson University, in New Jersey, has been appointed university provost and senior vice president for academic affairs there.
- Nathan Garrett, assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs and workforce alignment at the Tennessee Board of Regents, has been selected as president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville.
- Cheryl Lesser, vice president for academic affairs at Luzerne County Community College, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Great Bay Community College, in New Hampshire.
- Gregory N. Mandel, interim provost at Temple University, has been named senior vice president and provost there.
- Christopher Olsen, interim provost at Indiana State University, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs on a permanent basis.
- Katricia Pierson, president of East Central University, in Oklahoma, has been selected as president of Crowder College, in Missouri.
- Rahul Shrivastav, vice president for instruction at the University of Georgia, has been appointed executive vice president and provost at Indiana University at Bloomington.
- Lisa Vollendorf, interim provost and chief academic officer at the University of Northern Colorado, has been named president of Empire State College, part of the State University of New York system.
- Jermaine Williams, president of Nassau Community College, in New York, has been selected as president of Montgomery College, in Maryland.
