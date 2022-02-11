Topics
New Programs: Public Health Informatics, Supply Chain Management, Cannabis, Engineering, Kinesiology
February 11, 2022
- Dominican College, in New York, is starting a public health informatics and technology concentration in both the health sciences major and the information technology major, and a postgraduate certificate program for adults.
- Georgia State University is starting an M.S. in supply chain management.
- LIM College is starting a master of professional studies degree in the business of cannabis.
- Marymount University, in Virginia, is starting B.S. degrees in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering.
- University of Central Florida is starting a Ph.D. in kinesiology.
Trending Stories
- Harvard accused of ignoring reports against anthropologist
- Survey reveals positive outlook on online instruction post-pandemic
- Community colleges pivot to support their vulnerable students
- UC Santa Cruz just the latest college to close its bookstore
- Online exam proctoring catches cheaters, raises concerns
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The push to end caste-based discrimination on campus
- Florida State professors say their building is killing them
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Remote instruction and online learning aren't the same thing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »