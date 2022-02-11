Topics

New Programs: Public Health Informatics, Supply Chain Management, Cannabis, Engineering, Kinesiology

By Scott Jaschik
  • Dominican College, in New York, is starting a public health informatics and technology concentration in both the health sciences major and the information technology major, and a postgraduate certificate program for adults.
  • Georgia State University is starting an M.S. in supply chain management.
  • LIM College is starting a master of professional studies degree in the business of cannabis.
  • Marymount University, in Virginia, is starting B.S. degrees in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering.
  • University of Central Florida is starting a Ph.D. in kinesiology.

