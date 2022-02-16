New Presidents or Provosts: Gardner-Webb U, Georgetown College, Lincoln College, SUNY Korea, U of Rochester, U of Texas-Arlington, U of Texas-Permian Basin, Whitman College
February 16, 2022
- Karen Aubrey, vice president for academic affairs at LaGrange College, in Georgia, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Gardner-Webb University, in North Carolina.
- Sarah Bolton, president of the College of Wooster, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Whitman College, in Washington State.
- Donna Bradley, vice president for academic affairs at Lincoln College, in Illinois, has been promoted to provost there.
- Jennifer Evans-Cowley, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Texas, has been chosen as president of the University of Texas at Arlington.
- David Figlio, Orrington Lunt Professor of Education and Social Policy and dean of the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University, in Illinois, has been selected as provost at the University of Rochester, in New York.
- Susan Ganter, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and professor of mathematics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, has been named provost and executive vice president at the University of Texas–Permian Basin.
- Arthur H. Lee, interim president of SUNY Korea, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Jonathan Sands Wise, associate provost, dean of graduate and new programs, and interim vice president of enrollment management at Georgetown College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as provost and executive vice president there.
