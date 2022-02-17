Print

Tenure Awarded… at Bowdoin, Illinois Valley CC

Scott Jaschik
February 17, 2022
 

Bowdoin College

  • Aretha Aoki, theater and dance
  • Sean Barker, computer science
  • Matthew Botsch, economics
  • Dana Byrd, art history
  • Christopher Chong, mathematics
  • Allison Cooper, Romance languages and literatures and cinema studies
  • Shenila Khoja-Moolji, gender, sexuality and women’s studies
  • Strother Roberts, history
  • Kana Takematsu, chemistry and biochemistry

Illinois Valley Community College

  • Nick Fish, emergency medical services
  • David Garrison, mathematics
  • Stephen Gibson, industrial maintenance
  • Richard Marko, automotive technology
  • Amber Robertson, nursing
  • Tony Sondgeroth, welding

