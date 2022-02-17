Tenure Awarded… at Bowdoin, Illinois Valley CC
February 17, 2022
Bowdoin College
- Aretha Aoki, theater and dance
- Sean Barker, computer science
- Matthew Botsch, economics
- Dana Byrd, art history
- Christopher Chong, mathematics
- Allison Cooper, Romance languages and literatures and cinema studies
- Shenila Khoja-Moolji, gender, sexuality and women’s studies
- Strother Roberts, history
- Kana Takematsu, chemistry and biochemistry
Illinois Valley Community College
- Nick Fish, emergency medical services
- David Garrison, mathematics
- Stephen Gibson, industrial maintenance
- Richard Marko, automotive technology
- Amber Robertson, nursing
- Tony Sondgeroth, welding
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- How K-12 book bans affect higher education
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Multiple suicides leave WPI reeling
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Harvard allegedly obtained student's outside therapy records
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »