Capital Campaign Watch: Albany Pharmacy and Health Science, Morehouse, North Dakota State
February 23, 2022
Starting Out
- Morehouse College has started a campaign to raise $500 million. The college announced that the campaign would be “a groundbreaking effort toward making Morehouse College need blind.” Thus far, the college has raised $200 million.
Finishing Up
- Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences has raised $14.4 million in a campaign that started in 2018. The original goal for the campaign was $11 million.
- North Dakota State University raised $586.7 million in a campaign that started six years ago. The original goal was $400 million.
