New Programs: Law and Values, African American Studies, Latino/a Studies
March 1, 2022
- Luther College is starting a major in law and values.
- Mississippi College has started a minor in African American studies.
- University of Houston is starting a B.A. in Mexican American and Latino/a applied studies.
