Topics

Print

New Programs: Law and Values, African American Studies, Latino/a Studies

By

Scott Jaschik
March 1, 2022
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

An ‘Oasis’ From What?
Students Stand With Ukraine
‘Bankers in the Ivory Tower’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

African Students Stranded In Ukraine Face Racism

Wyoming Senate Votes to Defund Gender and Women’s Studies

Professor Says He’s Suspended for Calling University ‘Woke’

Decoupling Race and Crisis in White Communities: Academic Minute

Virginia Governor Seeks Security Funds for HBCUs

Grambling State Hires Disgraced Former Baylor Coach

Back to Top
 