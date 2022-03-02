Tenure Awarded… at Clarkson, Luther, Marietta
March 2, 2022
Clarkson University
- Alisha Ohl, occupational therapy
- Lisa Propst, literature
- Seema Rivera, STEM education
- David Schelly, occupational therapy
Luther College
- Melanie Batoff, music
- Laurie Bouska, nursing
- Mike Garcia, English
- Susan Schmidt, social work
Marietta College
- Brandon Downing, history
- Andy Francis, music
- James Karan, accounting
- Linda Lockhart, communication
- Alexandra Perry, leadership
- Susan Peterson, petroleum engineering
Trending Stories
