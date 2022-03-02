Print

Tenure Awarded… at Clarkson, Luther, Marietta

Scott Jaschik
March 2, 2022
 

Clarkson University

  • Alisha Ohl, occupational therapy
  • Lisa Propst, literature
  • Seema Rivera, STEM education
  • David Schelly, occupational therapy

Luther College

  • Melanie Batoff, music
  • Laurie Bouska, nursing
  • Mike Garcia, English
  • Susan Schmidt, social work

Marietta College

  • Brandon Downing, history
  • Andy Francis, music
  • James Karan, accounting
  • Linda Lockhart, communication
  • Alexandra Perry, leadership
  • Susan Peterson, petroleum engineering

