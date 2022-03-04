New Presidents or Provosts: Alfred State College, California State U-Channel Islands, Dartmouth College, Lewis & Clark College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Pennsylvania State U-DuBois, Southern Wesleyan U, U of Sussex
March 4, 2022
- William D. Barker, executive director of the Global Honors Institute and executive director of the Center for Faith and Inquiry at Gordon College, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as president of Southern Wesleyan University, in South Carolina.
- Robin Holmes-Sullivan, vice president for student life and dean of students at Lewis & Clark College, in Oregon, has been selected as president there.
- David Kotz, interim provost and Pat and John Rosenwald Professor in Computer Science at Dartmouth College, has been named provost on a permanent basis.
- Steven A. Mauro, vice president for strategy and campus operations at Gannon University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of Alfred State College, part of the State University of New York system.
- Michael J. Reed, vice president for academic affairs and provost at Pennsylvania College of Technology, has been promoted to president there.
- Sasha Roseneil, pro provost (equity and inclusion) and dean of the Faculty of Social and Historical Sciences at University College London, in Britain, has been selected as vice chancellor at the University of Sussex, also in Britain.
- Jungwoo Ryoo, head of the division of business, engineering and information sciences and technology at Pennsylvania State University’s Altoona campus, has been named chancellor and chief academic officer of Penn State’s DuBois campus.
- Richard Yao, interim president of California State University Channel Islands, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
